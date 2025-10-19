Mass shooting at US University injures three, No ongoing threat, say police

Mass shooting at US University injures three, No ongoing threat, say police

October 19, 2025   10:32 pm

A shooting at an Oklahoma State University residence hall wounded at least three people early Sunday morning, according to a university spokesperson.

Police said there was “no ongoing threat to campus.”

Initial reports indicate the shooting happened when people arrived at the residence hall after attending a large private party off-campus, university police said. Officers responded at about 3:40 am

University police Chief Michael Beckner said in a statement posted online that there were multiple victims, one of whom was known to be a student at the school. A university spokesperson said at least three people were shot. All were being treated at hospitals.

Police became aware of the shooting at Carreker East residence hall “after shooting victims arrived at off-campus locations and reported the incident.”

The university is located in the city of Stillwater, about 80 kilometres northeast of Oklahoma City.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)