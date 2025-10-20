Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

October 20, 2025   06:33 am

A low-level atmospheric disturbance has developed over the south east of the Island, today (20), the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with Showers or thundershowers will occur at times. 

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

