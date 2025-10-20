Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya

October 20, 2025   06:54 am

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Deduru Oya valley due to heavy rainfall catchment areas. 

Accordingly, residents of low-lying areas in Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Palllama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa, Rasnayakapura, Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions have been warned of possible flooding.

It states that considerable rainfall has occurred in upstream and mid-stream areas of Deduru Oya Basin as of 5.00 a.m. today (20).

In addition to that, the Deduru Oya Reservoir which is maintained by the Irrigation Department is spilling with a discharge rate of 16,250 cubic feet/sec currently, the department mentioned.

Accordingly, there is a possibility of a flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Deduru Oya valley situated in Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Rasnayakapura Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions.

Therefore, the residents in the aforementioned areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard. 

Disaster management authorities are also requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

