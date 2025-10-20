May this Deepavali guide us toward wisdom that will sprout seeds of economic revival and reconciliation  PM

In her message for the 2025 Deepavali Festival, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya notes that Deepavali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and comes at a time when Sri Lanka is beginning to rise from a period of economic and social hardship with renewed hope and determination.

Prime Minister’s full message for the Deepavali Festival:

"I wish to extend my greetings to all Hindus around the world, and especially to the Hindu devotees of Sri Lanka, who are celebrating the Deepavali festival.

The Deepavali festival symbolizes the blooming of light over darkness.

At present, Sri Lanka stands at a significant turning point, a moment in which the nation is beginning to emerge from the long period of economic and social darkness and downturn, as our people hold on to renewed hope and confidence.

We have initiated on a collective journey toward the progress of our people and the dawn of a new era.

On this Deepavali day, may the light of the lamps that illuminate homes everywhere guide us toward wisdom that will sprout the seeds of economic revival and reconciliation in society.

Let us all, with respect, acceptance, and brotherhood, embrace the values of cultural diversity and unity.

May the thousands of lamps that light across the nation bring forth the light of faith, harmony, and wisdom into the hearts of all Sri Lankans.

Happy Deepavali!"