Youth arrested with over 350,000 narcotic tablets in Vavuniya

Vavuniya Police have arrested a suspect in possession of 359,000 narcotic tablets concealed within a consignment of dried fish unfit for human consumption.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by officers of the Vavuniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kalpitiya.

The Vavuniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.