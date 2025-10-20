Youth arrested with over 350,000 narcotic tablets in Vavuniya
October 20, 2025 09:03 am
Vavuniya Police have arrested a suspect in possession of 359,000 narcotic tablets concealed within a consignment of dried fish unfit for human consumption.
The arrest was made following a tip-off received by officers of the Vavuniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.
The suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kalpitiya.
The Vavuniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.