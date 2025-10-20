Suspect arrested with over 9kg of Kush in Grandpass

A person was arrested in the Grandpass area of Colombo while in possession of 9 kilograms and 555 grams of Kush cannabis, police said.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) near the ‘Sirimuthu Uyana’ housing complex in the Grandpass Police Division.

The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Colombo 14, is currently in custody.

The Colombo Crimes Division has launched further investigations into the incident.