Suspect arrested with over 9kg of Kush in Grandpass

Suspect arrested with over 9kg of Kush in Grandpass

October 20, 2025   09:07 am

A person was arrested in the Grandpass area of Colombo while in possession of 9 kilograms and 555 grams of Kush cannabis, police said.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) near the ‘Sirimuthu Uyana’ housing complex in the Grandpass Police Division.

The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Colombo 14, is currently in custody.

The Colombo Crimes Division has launched further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)