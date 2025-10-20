True spirit of Deepavali lies in awakening the light of truth and knowledge  Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, in his Deepavali message, called on all Sri Lankans to use the festival of lights as an opportunity to triumph over evil and foster goodness within society.

“What we must do on this Diwali day is to conquer evil and usher in the dawn of goodness,” Premadasa said, urging citizens to spread light through good deeds rather than symbols of evil.

He further emphasized that the true spirit of Deepavali lies in awakening the light of truth and knowledge within communities.

He noted the festival should inspire people to awaken the light that leads society from falsehood to truth and ignorance to knowledge.

“During this celebration, our greatest enthusiasm should be in dedicating ourselves to the mission of awakening the light that leads society from falsehood to truth and from ignorance to knowledge, so that a virtuous and enlightened society may prevail,” he added.