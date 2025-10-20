True spirit of Deepavali lies in awakening the light of truth and knowledge  Sajith

True spirit of Deepavali lies in awakening the light of truth and knowledge  Sajith

October 20, 2025   09:31 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, in his Deepavali message, called on all Sri Lankans to use the festival of lights as an opportunity to triumph over evil and foster goodness within society.

“What we must do on this Diwali day is to conquer evil and usher in the dawn of goodness,” Premadasa said, urging citizens to spread light through good deeds rather than symbols of evil.

He further emphasized that the true spirit of Deepavali lies in awakening the light of truth and knowledge within communities. 

He noted the festival should inspire people to awaken the light that leads society from falsehood to truth and ignorance to knowledge.

“During this celebration, our greatest enthusiasm should be in dedicating ourselves to the mission of awakening the light that leads society from falsehood to truth and from ignorance to knowledge, so that a virtuous and enlightened society may prevail,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)