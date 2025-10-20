Sri Lankan sailor among 3 dead after landing craft capsizes near Maldives

The death toll from the capsize of a landing craft that set off from Male’ City with a crew of seven people on Thursday has risen to three, as the body of the third sailor who went missing in the harrowing incident was found afloat in the waters of K. Atoll.

Almaak Fiya, a 100-foot landing craft, was headed from Male’ City to the resort island of K. Eriyadhoo with a crew of seven people when it overturned at 1.3 nautical miles off K. Thulhaagiri on early Thursday. Four of the crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard, while all three sailors who went missing have now been confirmed dead.

On Sunday morning, the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) issued a brief update, announcing that the third person who went missing in the capsize of the landing craft was found dead sometime Saturday night.

According to the MNDF, the body of the sailor, identified only as a Sri Lankan national, was found afloat in the waters between OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and Villa Nautica.

Divers from the Coast Guard had recovered the bodies of the two other sailors who went missing on Thursday. The body of Ahmed Shifan, 38, Sarusoonuge, GA. Dhaandhoo, was found in the morning, and the body of an Indian sailor in the afternoon.

The tragic marine accident had come amid a weather alert by the Maldives Meteorological Service, warning of torrential rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas across the country.

President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu issued a statement expressing profound sadness over the tragedy, providing assurance that the rescue efforts were being treated as a matter of top priority.

He also urged seafarers to follow instructions and advisories issued by the authorities amid bad weather conditions.

