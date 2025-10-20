Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police launched

Sri Lanka Police has officially inaugurated the Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division (PCID), today (20).

The unit, located in the old Police Headquarters building, was inaugurated under the patronage of Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala.

This new division has been established for investigative purposes in accordance with the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act No. 05 of 2025.

Accordingly, the PCID will investigate the illegal acquisition of funds, property and assets.

A Deputy Director General has also been appointed to head the new division, which has been established under the leadership of a Director General.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Asanka Karawita has been appointed Director General of the division for a period of three years, subject to the approval of the National Police Commission.

SDIG Asanga Karawita also serves as the Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

The Act has legally mandated that the PCID should cooperate with investigations conducted in relation to 34 state institutions.

In addition, the PCID is legally empowered to investigate any acquisition of assets made in any way and the Police Headquarters stated that it also has the ability to file civil cases regarding non-criminal acquisition of assets.

The public also has the opportunity to submit complaints directly to this division and it also has the power to freeze or seize illegally acquired property for a period of 30 days.