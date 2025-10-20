Irrigation Dept. warns of flood risks as reservoir levels rise across the country

The Irrigation Department states that the water levels of reservoirs in many areas across the country have increased rapidly due to the heavy rainfall experienced over the past few days.

The department said that the water levels have reached flood risk limits due to the heavy rainfall received yesterday (20) in the Maha Oya and Deduru Oya basins.

As a result, steps have been taken to issue flood warning notices to people living in low-lying areas of the relevant valleys, the Irrigation Department stated.

Additionally, it stated that the Rajanganaya Reservoir is currently spilling at a discharge rate of 8,870 cubic feet of water per second. This has created a considerable risk of flooding in low-lying areas along the Kala Oya.

Furthermore, according to the weather forecasts, significant rainfall is expected in the coming days, and the department has informed that it is essential for people living in floodplains in Hanwella and downstream areas of the Kelani River basin to exercise extreme caution.

The Irrigation Department also stated that if significant rainfall is received in the upstream catchment areas within the next 24 hours, downstream areas could soon be at risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, the department further stated that it is essential for people living in low-lying areas of river basins such as the Kelani River, ‘Kalu Ganga’, Maha Oya, Deduru Oya, and Kala Oya to exercise extreme caution as weather forecasts predict significant rainfall in the coming days.