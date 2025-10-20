GovPay spot fine system launched in Southern Province

GovPay spot fine system launched in Southern Province

October 20, 2025   11:13 am

The police have announced that online payments of spot fines for traffic violations through GovPay will be rolled out in the Southern Province starting today (20).

Speaking at a press briefing, the Board Member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), Harsha Purasinghe said that the facility for online payment of spot fines has now been extended to both the Western and Southern provinces.

He added that in covering the Southern Province, over 400 mobile devices have been provided to police stations to facilitate the service.

Purasinghe further stated that plans are underway to implement the system in the Northern Province in the future, with the goal of expanding it to all provinces across Sri Lanka by the end of this year.

He also highlighted that the second phase of the system will introduce demerit points, and efforts are being made to involve the Department of Posts and the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in this process.

According to Purasinghe, the Western Province has collected the highest amount of fines through GovPay, with nearly Rs. 30 million collected from around 20,000 traffic violations so far.

Since the system’s launch in February, he said, 170 institutions have participated, and payments worth over Rs. 400 million have been made to various government institutions through GovPay.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)