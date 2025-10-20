GovPay spot fine system launched in Southern Province

The police have announced that online payments of spot fines for traffic violations through GovPay will be rolled out in the Southern Province starting today (20).

Speaking at a press briefing, the Board Member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), Harsha Purasinghe said that the facility for online payment of spot fines has now been extended to both the Western and Southern provinces.

He added that in covering the Southern Province, over 400 mobile devices have been provided to police stations to facilitate the service.

Purasinghe further stated that plans are underway to implement the system in the Northern Province in the future, with the goal of expanding it to all provinces across Sri Lanka by the end of this year.

He also highlighted that the second phase of the system will introduce demerit points, and efforts are being made to involve the Department of Posts and the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in this process.

According to Purasinghe, the Western Province has collected the highest amount of fines through GovPay, with nearly Rs. 30 million collected from around 20,000 traffic violations so far.

Since the system’s launch in February, he said, 170 institutions have participated, and payments worth over Rs. 400 million have been made to various government institutions through GovPay.