03 arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in Nikaweratiya

Three suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal excavations in search of artifacts on private land in the Pinnapolegama area under the Nikaweratiya Police Division.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by officers at the Nikaweratiya Police Station.

The suspects, aged 20, 32, and 51, are residents of the Nikaweratiya area, said police.

Nikaweratiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.