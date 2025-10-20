More trains cancelled as restoration work continues after derailment on upcountry line

More trains cancelled as restoration work continues after derailment on upcountry line

October 20, 2025   01:31 pm

The Railway Departments states that the restoration of train services on the upcountry line following yesterday’s derailment, caused by a mound of earth collapsing on the Intercity Express train travelling from Kandy to Colombo Fort near the Ihalakotte Railway Station, may be further delayed.

As a result, the Railway Department has taken steps to cancel seven train services this morning (20).

The department has also decided to cancel two additional train services due to further delays in re-railing operations.

Accordingly, the train scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort to Nanu Oya at 12:40 p.m. and the express train departing from Kandy to Colombo Fort at 3:00 p.m. have been cancelled.

It has been reported that the derailment was caused by a minor earth slip that occurred near the railway line last afternoon (19).

Furthermore, the Railway Department has taken steps to limit train operations on the Upcountry Railway Line in response to the situation.

