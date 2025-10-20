Over 100 families in three districts affected by adverse weather

October 20, 2025   02:07 pm

More than 100 families in three districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

A total of 585 individuals from the Kurunegala, Anuradhapura and Galle districts have been impacted due to flash floods and strong winds, according to the latest situation report issued by the Disaster Management Centre.

Around 111 houses have also been partially damaged owing to adverse weather conditions, the DMC added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ weather advisory for heavy rains in several parts of the country.

The Met. Department noted that a low-level atmospheric disturbance has developed over the south east of the Island.

Accordingly, Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island today. Heavy falls of above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces.

Therefore, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and severe lightning during thundershowers.

