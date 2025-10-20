Another seven train journeys canceled due to derailment on Main Line

October 20, 2025   02:19 pm

The Department of Railways has cancelled another seven train journeys today (20), including the night mail train, following a train derailment along the Upcountry Main Railway Line.

The derailment occurred yesterday (190 near the Ihalakotte railway station as a result of a landslide, prompting the cancellation of seven train services this morning as well.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that landslides have also occurred between Kadigamuwa and Balana, blocking the railway line and making access to the area difficult.

As a result, the Department of Railways announced that several evening and night train journeys scheduled for today have also been canceled.

The canceled train services are as follows:

  • 3:35 p.m. – Colombo Fort to Kandy
  • 4:35 p.m. – Colombo Fort to Matale
  • 5:15 p.m. – Colombo Fort to Kandy
  • 5:55 p.m. – Colombo Fort to Kandy
  • 8:30 p.m. – Night mail train from Colombo Fort to Badulla
  • 3:25 p.m. – Kandy to Colombo Fort
  • 6:00 p.m. – Badulla to Colombo Fort

According to the Department of Railways, a total of 18 train journeys have been canceled today.

