Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

An ‘Amber’ weather advisory has been issued for strong winds and rough seas by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 02.30 p.m. today (20), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 02.30 p.m. on Tuesday (21).

The Met. Department warns that the sea areas off the coasts extending to the Bengal deep sea areas, east of the island will be rough or very rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 55-65 kmph.

The naval and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive in this regard.