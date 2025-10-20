IGP urges police officers not to misuse their powers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya has requested all police officers to exercise the powers granted to them in a manner that upholds the rule of law in the country and serves the well-being of the public, without misusing them.

IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya made these remarks during the inauguration of the Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division (PCID), today (20).

Commenting on the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act No. 05 of 2025, the IGP stated that there has never been a law with such power in the current legal systems.

He noted that “Police officers are given maximum authority, but that power must not be abused. This authority should be exercised for the welfare of the public and to uphold the rule of law in the country.”

The inauguration of the Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division was held at the old Police Headquarters building under the patronage of Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala.

Accordingly, the PCID will investigate the illegal acquisition of funds, property and assets.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Asanka Karawita has been appointed Director General of the division for a period of three years, subject to the approval of the National Police Commission.

The Act has legally mandated that the PCID should cooperate with investigations conducted in relation to 34 state institutions.

In addition, the PCID is legally empowered to investigate any acquisition of assets made in any way and the Police Headquarters stated that it also has the ability to file civil cases regarding non-criminal acquisition of assets.

The public also has the opportunity to submit complaints directly to this division and it also has the power to freeze or seize illegally acquired property for a period of 30 days.