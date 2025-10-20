President, FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and academics of the Federation of University Teachers’ Unions (FUTA) was held this morning (20) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, academics briefed the President on the issues that have arisen in the university system and the challenges that lecturers have had to face due to the delays in university degree programs and the inability to complete them on time due to various reasons in the past, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

President Dissanayake also informed FUTA members that a plan should be prepared and presented to ensure the timely completion of degree programs while maintaining their quality, to efficiently carry out the accumulated academic workload and to improve research and development activities.

The President assured that the government will provide the necessary facilities to implement this plan.

Furthermore, attention was drawn to the need for measures to recruit and retain university lecturers and staff, as well as to enhance the quality of higher education, the PMD added further.