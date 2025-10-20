Orionid meteor shower visible in Sri Lanka tonight

Sri Lankans will be able to witness the Orionid meteor shower, formed from Halley’s Comet debris, tonight (20) and tomorrow (21), with peak visibility expected before dawn between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

According to experts there will be no moon interference this year, offering maximum dark-sky conditions for observation.

The Orionid meteor shower, perhaps the most awaited heavenly spectacle of the year, creates glowing streaks across the sky.

The Orionid meteor shower happens every year when our planet travels through streams of cosmic debris that was left behind by Halley’s Comet.

The Orionid meteors are extremely swift, approaching the Earth’s atmosphere at velocities of as much as 66 kilometers (41 miles) per second.

The meteor shower is composed of a number of sub-showers with overlapping maxima, and therefore the display can last for many nights, with further chances for viewing, according to experts.

(With Agencies Inputs)