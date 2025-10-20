More trains from Kandy to Colombo canceled due to landslides and derailment

October 20, 2025   05:11 pm

Train operations along the upcountry main railway line continue to be disrupted due to a landslide that caused debris to fall onto the tracks and a train derailment near the Ihalakotte railway station, triggered by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, landslides have occurred between the Balana and Ihalakotte railway stations and in two other locations.

As a result, 18 train services were canceled today. Moreover, the following four train services scheduled for tomorrow morning (21) from Kandy and Matale to Colombo Fort and Beliatta have also been canceled:

  • 04:30 a.m. – Kandy to Colombo Fort
  • 04:50 a.m. – Matale to Colombo Fort
  • 05:00 a.m. – Kandy to Beliatta
  • 06:15 a.m. – Kandy to Colombo Fort
