Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows including foreign commercial loans for investments to BOI-approved enterprises have reached USD 827 million during the period January to September 2025, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) has announced today (20).

This is a remarkable 138 percent increase compared to the corresponding value during the period in 2024, the BOI noted.

The BOI said the investment inflows came from four sources: Equity capital – USD 133 million, Reinvested retained earnings – USD 132 million, Intra-company foreign borrowings for investments – USD 231 million, long term foreign Commercial loans for investments– USD 331 million.

Of the total inflows, USD 124 million was secured through project agreements signed with the BOI in 2025, while the balance was generated from reinvestments and expansions by existing enterprises.

This performance reflects both the growing confidence of new investors and the continued commitment of existing investors to expand their operations under a strengthened business environment, according to the BOI.

Additionally, local investment to the value of USD 326 million was realized from 163 BOI projects, during the first nine months of 2025.