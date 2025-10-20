Several reservoirs overflowing due to heavy rainfall

October 20, 2025   06:41 pm

Fourteen major tanks across the country are overflowing due to prevailing heavy rainfall, the Department of Irrigation said.

Director of Irrigation (Water Management) H.M.P.S.D. Herath stated that sluice gates at several reservoirs have been opened and urged residents living downstream to remain vigilant.

He said the affected reservoirs are located across the North Central and North Western provinces.

The country has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days.

According to the Disaster Management Center, at least 585 people have been affected by adverse weather and 111 houses have been partially damaged.

The Department of Meteorology said the heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days.

