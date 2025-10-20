Driving License fee at BIA increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 15,000

The government has decided to increase the fee for obtaining a driving license issued at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Clarifying the matter, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, stated that the relevant gazette notification was issued following discussions with the Ministry of Transport.

However, he noted that the fee in the gazette is currently listed in US dollars, and therefore a revised gazette notification will be issued next week, stating the amount in Sri Lankan Rupees.

The Foreign Minister further explained that this service will not be limited to foreigners in the future, but will also be made available to Sri Lankan citizens returning to the country after several years abroad, who will be able to obtain the license by paying the applicable fee.