Three including police constable remanded for aiding Ishara Sewwandi to evade arrest

October 20, 2025   07:20 pm

Three individuals, including a police constable, who were arrested for allegedly aiding Ishara Sewwandi, a key suspect in the ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder case, by helping her evade arrest have been remanded.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspects be remanded until October 24.

According to the Colombo Crimes Division, the suspects arrested in connection with providing shelter to Ishara Sewwandi include a police constable from Matugama, his mother-in-law, an associate of the organized criminal known as ‘Matugama Shan’ and another female.

The mother-in-law of the police constable was presented before court yesterday (19) and was remanded until October 24.

The remaining suspects were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Nuwan Kaushalya today.

Accordingly, all three suspects have been remanded until October 24.

