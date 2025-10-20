Three dead, over 100 families affected due to adverse weather

Three dead, over 100 families affected due to adverse weather

October 20, 2025   07:54 pm

Three individuals have died due to disasters caused by the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting various parts of the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated.

The incidents have been reported from Peradeniya, Ruwanwella, and Thambuttegama.

In Thambuttegama, Anuradhapura, an individual died yesterday (19) after being swept away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

In Peradeniya, a 72-year-old man died after being buried under a landslide. The incident occurred while he was walking near a canal, when a nearby earth embankment collapsed on him.

Meanwhile, in Ruwanwella, a 54-year-old man drowned after falling into a canal while attempting to cross it using a footbridge during heavy rainfall.

The DMC said over 500 individuals from 144 families across three districts have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

'Ishara Sewwandi' escorted to Kilinochchi, More details emerge related to Nepal stay (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Advisory issued for heavy rains, lightning (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)