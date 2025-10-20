Three dead, over 100 families affected due to adverse weather

Three individuals have died due to disasters caused by the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting various parts of the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated.

The incidents have been reported from Peradeniya, Ruwanwella, and Thambuttegama.

In Thambuttegama, Anuradhapura, an individual died yesterday (19) after being swept away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

In Peradeniya, a 72-year-old man died after being buried under a landslide. The incident occurred while he was walking near a canal, when a nearby earth embankment collapsed on him.

Meanwhile, in Ruwanwella, a 54-year-old man drowned after falling into a canal while attempting to cross it using a footbridge during heavy rainfall.

The DMC said over 500 individuals from 144 families across three districts have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.