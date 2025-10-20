Second and third year Agri Faculty students of Ruhuna University directed to vacate the premises

A clash has erupted between second-year and third-year students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna.

To control the situation, the university administration has taken steps to temporarily remove students from the faculty premises.

The altercation is said to have originated from a disagreement over scores during a cricket match held yesterday (19).

Although the matter was initially resolved amicably, tensions flared up again today (20), resulting in a physical altercation.

Around six students are reported to have sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to reports, students involved in the clash are currently being questioned by the Kamburupitiya Police as investigations continue.