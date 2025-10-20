South Eastern University students urge authorities to address lack of hostel facilities

South Eastern University students urge authorities to address lack of hostel facilities

October 20, 2025   10:03 pm

Students of the 2022/23 batch of the Faculty of Applied Sciences at the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka have urged authorities to promptly provide solutions to the lack of hostel facilities within the campus.

Students state they are currently facing severe difficulties due to the lack of hostel facilities and as a result, they have been compelled to spend the night at a cafeteria today.

Despite these challenging circumstances, the students have said they remain committed to their academic responsibilities and are prepared to attend lectures scheduled for tomorrow.

Students further state that, to date, no support, assistance or permanent solution has been provided by the relevant authorities to address this issue.

Since the situation has become a significant barrier to their academic progress, students urge authorities to provide appropriate solutions to the issue without further delay.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)