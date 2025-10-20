South Eastern University students urge authorities to address lack of hostel facilities

Students of the 2022/23 batch of the Faculty of Applied Sciences at the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka have urged authorities to promptly provide solutions to the lack of hostel facilities within the campus.

Students state they are currently facing severe difficulties due to the lack of hostel facilities and as a result, they have been compelled to spend the night at a cafeteria today.

Despite these challenging circumstances, the students have said they remain committed to their academic responsibilities and are prepared to attend lectures scheduled for tomorrow.

Students further state that, to date, no support, assistance or permanent solution has been provided by the relevant authorities to address this issue.

Since the situation has become a significant barrier to their academic progress, students urge authorities to provide appropriate solutions to the issue without further delay.