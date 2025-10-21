Shooting incident reported in Hikkaduwa

Shooting incident reported in Hikkaduwa

October 21, 2025   04:49 am

A shooting has taken place targeting a house in Mawathagama, Hikkaduwa, police stated.

It has been reported that two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the shooting before fleeing the scene.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, but approximately four shots were fired, with bullets hitting the wall and a window of the house.

Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Sajith calls for due recognition to all religions and foster unity among communities (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)

Leader from Galle will assume power in the next few years - Former State Minister Channa Jayasumana (English)