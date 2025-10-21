Shooting incident reported in Hikkaduwa
October 21, 2025 04:49 am
A shooting has taken place targeting a house in Mawathagama, Hikkaduwa, police stated.
It has been reported that two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the shooting before fleeing the scene.
No casualties have been reported from the incident, but approximately four shots were fired, with bullets hitting the wall and a window of the house.
Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.