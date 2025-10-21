Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in several areas today

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of the island still persists. It is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of this system, cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.