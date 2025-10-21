Donald Trump warns Hamas will be eradicated if it violates Gaza truce

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday (Oct 20) that Hamas would be “eradicated” if it breaks the fragile ceasefire with Israel, even as the United Nations and Israeli officials called for restraint after a weekend of renewed violence in Gaza.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice,” Trump told reporters at the White House while hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to. They’ll be eradicated, and they know that.”

Trump said American troops would not take part in any new operation, stressing that dozens of countries had already committed troops to an international stabilisation force for Gaza.

“You have Israel that would go in in two minutes if I asked them to,” he said. “But right now, we haven’t said that. We’re going to give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be less violence.”

Trump said Hamas was now far weaker than before and claimed Iran, who is the group’s main regional backer, was unlikely to intervene after US and Israeli strikes earlier this year.

“Hamas knows this is their last chance to act like human beings,” he said.

UN CALLS FOR RESTRAINT

The United Nations urged both sides to uphold their commitments under the US-brokered truce, which was agreed nearly two weeks ago but has been shaken by sporadic attacks.

“We urge all parties to honour all of their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and avoid any actions that could lead to a renewal of hostilities and undermine humanitarian operations,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He said the UN was “concerned by all acts of violence in Gaza” following the latest deadly incidents, which threatened to derail peace efforts.

ISRAEL RECEIVES BODY OF ANOTHER HOSTAGE

Earlier on Monday, Israel said it had received the remains of another hostage from Gaza, handed over via the Red Cross under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

“Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffin of a missing hostage who was handed over to the IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The Israeli military confirmed the remains were being examined by forensic experts.

A Hamas official told AFP that the handover was made after the militant group’s armed wing received the body from the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

“In fulfilment of our national responsibility, we announce that we are handing over the body of one of the Zionist soldiers in implementation of the terms of the agreement,” the brigades said in a statement.

Hamas has now returned 13 of the 28 bodies it pledged to deliver under the US-mediated deal, which also saw the release of all 20 surviving Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

TRUCE STILL UNDER PRESSURE

The ceasefire, a key part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza war, remains fragile amid disputes over the pace of hostage and body exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Washington, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, who brokered the deal, have been pressing both sides to uphold their commitments.

UN officials warned that any breakdown in the truce could imperil ongoing humanitarian operations in Gaza, where food and medical shortages remain acute after nearly two years of conflict.

Source: AFP

- Agencies