Two suspects linked to shooting arrested with Ice

Two individuals allegedly involved in a shooting and intimidation have been arrested with crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) by the Western Province North Crime Division.

According to police, the arrests were made last afternoon (20) in Makawita and Thammita.

One suspect was found in possession of 26.510 grams of crystal methamphetamine, while the other was in possession of 19 grams, along with a motorcycle believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, police stated.

Police further said that the suspects, aged 28 and 33, are residents of Makawita.

The Western Province North Crime Division is conducting further investigations.