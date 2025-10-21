All issues affecting Lanka Government Cloud services now fully resolved: ICTA

October 21, 2025   08:27 am

All issues affecting the Lanka Government Cloud (LGC) services, which had experienced a breakdown, have now been fully resolved, the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

A spokesperson for the agency stated that all government online services are now available for the public use as usual from today (21).

Due to the malfunction in the Lanka Government Cloud services, several online services operated by various state institutions had been temporarily disrupted.

The ICTA mentioned that services from around 34 government institutions were affected for more than a week due to the issue.

The agency further stated that the previous technical issues have been resolved while the system stability has now been confirmed.

The ICTA noted steps have been taken to gradually reactivate the disrupted services.

