Several roads in Galle inundated due to heavy rains

Several roads in the Galle city have been inundated due to the prevailing heavy rainfall, causing severe disruption to transportation.

The Galle– Baddegama main road is submerged in Thalapitiya, Beligaha, and Kahaduwawatta, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Galle– Kithulampitiya road is also flooded in Moragoda area due to the overflow of the Moragoda canal.

Residents have stated that unregulated development activities, unauthorized constructions and the lack of proper cleaning and maintenance of drainage systems have contributed to the flooding.

Although authorities have been informed about the issue multiple times, no solution has been provided so far, residents stated.

Residents also point out that these areas tend to flood even during light rain.

The prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka still persists and it is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 24 hours, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Under the influence of this system, cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island today (21), the Met. Department said.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the general has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.