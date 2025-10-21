Train services on main line delayed due to signal failure near Hunupitiya station

Train services along the main line have been delayed due to a signal failure near the Hunupitiya railway station, the Department of Railways stated.

Meanwhile, rail services along the main line have been restricted to the Rambukkana station owing to a train derailment and landslide near the Ihalakotte railway station.

Additionally, the ‘slow train’ scheduled to run from Colombo Fort to Chilaw at 9:35 a.m. today has been cancelled.

As a result, the return ‘slow train’ scheduled to operate from Chilaw to Colombo Fort at 12:40 p.m. today will also not be running, the Department added.