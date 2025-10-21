Met. Dept issues Red alert, heavy rainfall above 150 mm likely in many areas

October 21, 2025   11:12 am

A ‘Red’ alert warning has been issued for heavy rain in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, and Northern provinces, and in the Anuradhapura District, the Department of Meteorology said.

A low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of the island has intensified into a low-pressure area. This system is developing further and is likely to move west-northwestwards near Sri Lanka.

Due to the influence of this system, very heavy rainfall exceeding 150 mm is likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, and Northern provinces, and in the Anuradhapura District, the department added.

The general public is advised to stay alert and pay attention to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

