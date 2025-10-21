Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 5,000 today
File Photo.

October 21, 2025   12:09 pm

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has decreased by around Rs. 5,000 in comparison to Saturday (18), local market data indicates.


Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market today (21) has decreased to Rs. 356,000, from Rs. 360,800 recorded Saturday (18).


Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 390,000 on Saturday, has dropped to Rs. 385,000 today, according to traders at the Pettah gold market.

 

