Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 5,000 today

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has decreased by around Rs. 5,000 in comparison to Saturday (18), local market data indicates.



Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market today (21) has decreased to Rs. 356,000, from Rs. 360,800 recorded Saturday (18).



Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 390,000 on Saturday, has dropped to Rs. 385,000 today, according to traders at the Pettah gold market.