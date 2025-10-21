Harin Fernando receives new appointment within UNP

Harin Fernando receives new appointment within UNP

October 21, 2025   12:40 pm

The United National Party has decided to create a new senior position within the party with immediate effect.

Accordingly, former Minister Harin Fernando has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary General of Political Mobilization.

His responsibilities in this new role include uniting all political parties in the country and engaging them in a common program, the UNP said in a statement.

Additionally, Harin Fernando will also be in charge of coordinating the numerous meetings organized by the United National Party.

