150 houses damaged due to prevailing adverse weather: DMC

A total of 152 houses have been damaged owing to prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated.

A house in Dodangoda, Kalutara has also been destroyed owing to heavy rains, the DMC noted.

Meanwhile, over 700 individuals from 180 families across six districts have been affected by flooding, heavy rains and gusty winds.

Those affected are from the Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Galle, Badulla, Kalutara and Kegalle districts, the DMC added.

Meanwhile, a ‘Red’ alert warning has been issued for heavy rain in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, and Northern provinces and in the Anuradhapura District, the Department of Meteorology said.

A low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of the island has intensified into a low-pressure area. This system is developing further and is likely to move west-northwestwards near Sri Lanka.

Due to the influence of this system, very heavy rainfall exceeding 150 mm is likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, and Northern provinces and in the Anuradhapura District, the department added.

The general public has been requested to stay alert and pay attention to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.