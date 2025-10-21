Over 40,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2025: NDCU

A total of 40,633 dengue cases have been reported from January 2025 to yesterday (20), according to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

Speaking during a media briefing today (21), Community Medical Specialist Dr. Prashila Samaraweera added that a majority of the cases have been reported from the Western Province.

She further stated that a high number of dengue cases have been reported from the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Galle, Matara, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Kurunegala, Ratnapura, and Kegalle districts.

Meanwhile, 22 dengue-related deaths have been reported within that time period, with the highest number of deaths being recorded from Ratnapura, as per Dr. Samaraweera.

According to Dr. Prashila Samaraweera, most mosquito breeding sites have been identified within schools, government institutions, places of worship and abandoned lands and buildings.

Dr. Samaraweera requested the general public to destroy mosquito breeding grounds promptly and clean the surroundings.

She also urged the public to seek necessary treatment as advised by a qualified doctor if fever persists for more than two days.