Ruhuna University students arrested over clash remanded
October 21, 2025 02:47 pm
A group of students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna, arrested following a clash after a cricket match, has been remanded until October 28, Ada Derana reporter said.
The order was issued by the Matara Chief Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake.
At least six students sustained injuries after a clash broke-out between second-year and third-year students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna.
The altercation is said to have originated from a disagreement over scores during a cricket match held on Sunday (19).
Although the matter was initially resolved amicably, tensions flared up again yesterday (20), resulting in a physical altercation.
Around six students sustained minor injuries in the incident.
To control the situation, the university administration yesterday, took steps to temporarily remove students from the faculty premises.