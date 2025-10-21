Ruhuna University students arrested over clash remanded

A group of students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna, arrested following a clash after a cricket match, has been remanded until October 28, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Matara Chief Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake.

At least six students sustained injuries after a clash broke-out between second-year and third-year students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna.

The altercation is said to have originated from a disagreement over scores during a cricket match held on Sunday (19).

Although the matter was initially resolved amicably, tensions flared up again yesterday (20), resulting in a physical altercation.

Around six students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

To control the situation, the university administration yesterday, took steps to temporarily remove students from the faculty premises.