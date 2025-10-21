Ruhuna University students arrested over clash remanded

Ruhuna University students arrested over clash remanded

October 21, 2025   02:47 pm

A group of students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna, arrested following a clash after a cricket match, has been remanded until October 28, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Matara Chief Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake.

At least six students sustained injuries after a clash broke-out between second-year and third-year students of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ruhuna.

The altercation is said to have originated from a disagreement over scores during a cricket match held on Sunday (19).

Although the matter was initially resolved amicably, tensions flared up again yesterday (20), resulting in a physical altercation.

Around six students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

To control the situation, the university administration yesterday, took steps to temporarily remove students from the faculty premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin