Train services on up-country line continue to be disrupted

October 21, 2025   02:51 pm

Sri Lanka Railways announced that train services from Colombo on the up-country line will operate only up to Rambukkana, while trains from Badulla will operate only up to Peradeniya until 12 noon tomorrow (22).

The department further stated that night mail trains to and from Colombo have been cancelled today (21).

Reports indicate that due to prevailing adverse weather conditions, it has not yet been possible to completely clear the debris following the collapsing of mounds of earth on to the tracks on the main railway line. 

Restoration work has also been hampered by continued heavy rainfall in the affected areas.

On October 19, a train had derailed near the Ihalakotte Railway Station due to the collapse of a mound of earth on the main railway line, caused by the inclement weather conditions.

As a result of the ongoing bad weather and related disruptions, all train services scheduled to operate from Kandy and Matale to Colombo Fort and Matara have been cancelled until further notice.

