Coconut plantations in Puttalam affected by caterpillar outbreak

October 21, 2025   03:08 pm

A large number of coconut plantations have been severely affected by a coconut caterpillar outbreak that is spreading in several plantations in the Puttalam District.

Accordingly, the caterpillar outbreak has affected over 100 acres of coconut plantations.

To mitigate the damage, the Coconut Research Institute and the Coconut Cultivation Board have taken a number of steps.

The Coconut Cultivation Board has also requested all affected farmers to alert the relevant authorities pertaining to the infestation.

