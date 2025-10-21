The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to 2.1% in September 2025, compared to 1.5% in August 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 3.8% in September compared to 2.9% in August and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 0.7% last month from 0.4% in August.

The contribution of food commodities to inflation was 1.68% in September compared to August, 2025.

The NCPI for all items for the month of September 2025 is 207.4 and it records an increase of 0.2 in index points compared to August.