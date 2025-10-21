Easter attacks: Court extends injunction on ex-Army Intelligence Officers arrest

Easter attacks: Court extends injunction on ex-Army Intelligence Officers arrest

October 21, 2025   03:35 pm

The Court of Appeal has extended until November 11 the interim injunction issued preventing the arrest of former Army Intelligence Officer Colonel K. S. Maddumage without consulting the Attorney General, in connection with the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was issued after the Court of Appeal today (21) reconsidered the writ petition filed by Colonel Maddumage, said Ada Derana reporter.

The court further directed the parties involved to submit any written submissions pertaining to the case before the aforementioned date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

GovPay spot fine system rolled out in Southern Province (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police inaugurated (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

President,FUTA hold talks on pressing issues within university system (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin