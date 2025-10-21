The Court of Appeal has extended until November 11 the interim injunction issued preventing the arrest of former Army Intelligence Officer Colonel K. S. Maddumage without consulting the Attorney General, in connection with the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was issued after the Court of Appeal today (21) reconsidered the writ petition filed by Colonel Maddumage, said Ada Derana reporter.

The court further directed the parties involved to submit any written submissions pertaining to the case before the aforementioned date.