No decision to remove vehicle pass logos of lawyers and doctors Minister
October 21, 2025 04:57 pm
Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has not taken any decision to remove the identification badges (vehicle pass logos) displayed on the vehicles of lawyers and doctors.
The Minister further clarified that there is no intention on the part of the government to implement such a measure.
Dr. Jayatissa made these remarks in Parliament today (21), responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena.