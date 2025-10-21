Sri Lanka ranked 7th among best countries for food in the world 2025

Sri Lanka has been recognized for its exceptional culinary delights, ranking 7th for the world’s best food in 2025, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

With a magnificent score of 95.56%, Sri Lanka is ranked ahead of top global tourist destinations such as Türkiye, France, Morocco, Colombia, Maldives, South Africa and Greece.

As revealed in the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, with votes cast by readers around the world, “Sri Lanka is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Dishes are packed with a thrilling blend of spice, colour, and lots of coconut, and look no further than Pettah Market in Colombo to indulge yourself.”

“Much of Sri Lankan cuisine is centred around home cooking traditions, and this loving touch of generational family recipes is what really makes the food here special,” according to the leading US-based travel magazine.

It is no longer a secret that island’s cuisine is a vibrant blend of spices, colors, and coconut, with dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. From the bustling streets of Pettah Market to home-cooked meals, every bite is a love story.

Ranked alongside world-renowned food havens like Greece, Italy, France, and Thailand, Sri Lanka is now a destination that foodies can’t afford to miss. This recognition makes any food enthusiast Sri Lanka as a must-visit destination.

For the Readers’ Choice Awards, Condé Nast asked readers to choose the places which really tickled their taste buds this year, and the consensus was strong.

Almost all shortlisted winners scored 94 per cent or above, meaning that every chosen country was popular with the masses, the travel magazine said.

Thailand has been voted the No.1 country for the world’s best food in 2025 with a top score of 98.33 while Italy (96.92) and Japan (96.77) are ranked second and third respectively.

Top 10 countries with the world’s best food 2025:

1. Thailand – 98.33

2. Italy – 96.92

3. Japan – 96.77

4. Vietnam – 96.67

5. Spain – 95.91

6. New Zealand – 95.79

7. Sri Lanka – 95.56

8. Greece – 95.42

9. South Africa – 94.76

10. Peru / Maldives – 94.55



--With Agencies Inputs