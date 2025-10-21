Court orders arrest of large-scale drug traffickers Dehi Bale Malli and Kalu Malli
The narcotics haul recovered by Sri Lanka Navy while floating in the sea off the southern coast.

October 21, 2025   07:23 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered the immediate arrest of large-scale drug traffickers Sehan Sathsara alias “Dehi Bale Malli” and his brother Thushan Nethsara alias “Kalu Malli”, who are said to be hiding overseas and operating drug rackets in the country.

The magistrate ordered police to arrest and produce the suspects before the court.

In addition, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama also ordered the imposition of travel bans on these suspects.

The Sri Lanka Navy recently seized over 839 kilograms of ‘ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), heroin and hashish found in packages floating in the southern seas.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) informed the court today that investigations have revealed that “Dehi Bale Malli” and “Kalu Malli”, who were residents of Devundara, were responsible for bringing the drug stock into the country.

Police said that investigations have revealed that these suspects are hiding in Dubai or another foreign country and are operating this drug racket.

Police also requested the court to issue an order to call for the telephone records of the two individuals in question.

In addition, the five fishermen arrested in connection with the seized drugs were produced before the court today by the Police Narcotics Bureau officers.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the relevant suspects to be remanded until November 04 and ordered that the court be informed of the progress of the investigations on that day.

