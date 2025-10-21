Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with Belize

Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with Belize

October 21, 2025   09:50 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Belize have established Diplomatic Relations between the two countries with effect from today (21), upon the signing of the agreement.

The relevant agreement was signed by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, Jayantha Jayasuriya, and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, Janine Coye-Felson in New York.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Belize will enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries, the two foreign ministries said in a joint formal announcement. 

