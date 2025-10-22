Heavy rains, strong winds expected in various parts of the island today

October 22, 2025   06:39 am

The low-pressure area located near the northern coast of Sri Lanka is expected to intensify further and move west-northwestward and is likely to develop into a Depression over the coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh during this evening (22), the Meteorology Department said.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Jaffna and Mannar districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm is likely at some places in these areas, it said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

