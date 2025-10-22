Train services on up-country line continue to be disrupted

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that train services on the up-country line will continue to be restricted today (22).

According to the department, ten train services between Kandy and Colombo Fort, and between Kandy and Polgahawela, have been cancelled this morning.

Train operations will remain restricted until this afternoon due to earth slips reported at several locations along the up-country railway line.

The department further stated that the train service between Colombo Fort and Badulla will operate only between Peradeniya and Badulla this morning.

Train operations on the up-country line are expected to return to normal from 12.00 noon today, the department added.